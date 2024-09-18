© 2024 KUCB
In unusual move, U.S. Army sends missiles and airborne infantry to Alaska base in western Aleutians

KUCB | By James Brooks / Alaska Beacon
Published September 18, 2024 at 11:31 PM AKDT
The COBRA DANE radar at Eareckson Air Station on Shemya Island. The U.S. military began activities on Shemya during World War II. In the 1990s, the Air Force built a more modern station and has maintained a presence there since.
Chief Petty Officer Brandon Rail
/
Alaskan NORAD Region, Alaskan Com.
The COBRA DANE radar at Eareckson Air Station on Shemya Island. The U.S. military began activities on Shemya during World War II. In the 1990s, the Air Force built a more modern station and has maintained a presence there since.

The U.S. Army has deployed airborne soldiers from within Alaska and additional soldiers from Hawaii and Washington to isolated Shemya Island in the Aleutians, it announced late last week.

The deployment, first reported by Stars and Stripes, is a test of the Army’s ability to move fast, said the commanding general of the 11th Airborne Division, based at Fort Wainwright, near Fairbanks.

“Testing ourselves with this operation and others like it is critical to our nation’s defense and the preservation of a free and open Indo-Pacific,” said Maj. Gen. Joseph Hilbert in a written statement. “Our ability to deploy combat-credible forces quickly and effectively to any location, no matter how remote, is critical to supporting the nation and our strong relationships with allies and partner nations.”

It’s the first time since 2018 that Fort Wainwright soldiers have deployed to Shemya, the isolated home of Eareckson Air Station and the closest American military base to Russia.

Eareckson is 280 miles from the nearest Russia-owned island and 645 miles from Petropavlovsk, the capital of the Russian territory of Kamchatka.

The deployment, which began last week, also includes elements of the 1st and 3rd Multidomain Task Forces. Those task forces operate a variety of equipment, including HIMARS, a kind of mobile rocket artillery currently used by Ukraine in its war against Russia.

A HIMARS unit previously deployed to Shemya in 2020, and Navy SEALs conducted an exercise on the island last September.

Advance elements of the units arrived Sept. 8, with more arriving on Sept. 12. That coincides with Ocean 2024, a joint military exercise between China and Russia in the Sea of Japan.

Separate from that exercise, six Russian patrol aircraft flew through an air defense zone near Alaska between Friday and Sunday, NORAD reported. The air defense zone is in international airspace, and no foreign aircraft entered American airspace.

In June, Russia and China conducted an unprecedented joint bomber patrol through the air defense zone, Hilbert noted.

“As the number of adversarial exercises increases around Alaska and throughout the region, including June’s joint Russian-Chinese bomber patrol, the operation to Shemya Island demonstrates the division’s ability to respond to events in the Indo-Pacific or across the globe, with a ready, lethal force within hours,” he said.

The Army did not say when the Shemya deployment will conclude, but prior operations have ended before the start of winter, which brings extraordinarily bad weather to the Aleutians.

Alaska Beacon is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Alaska Beacon maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Andrew Kitchenman for questions: info@alaskabeacon.com. Follow Alaska Beacon on Facebook and Twitter.
James Brooks / Alaska Beacon
See stories by James Brooks / Alaska Beacon
