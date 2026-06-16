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Crews finish GCI fiber repair, restoring full service in the Aleutians

KUCB | By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published June 16, 2026 at 12:27 PM AKDT
CS Cable Innovator docked in Port Angleas, WA, May 2022
Creative Commons
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DeVos Max
CS Cable Innovator docked in Port Angleas, WA, May 2022

GCI’s phone and internet service across the Aleutians has returned to normal after nearly three weeks of limited, satellite-based backup.

The outage began on May 27, when the company’s undersea fiber cable was damaged, disrupting phone and internet service in communities including Akutan, False Pass, King Cove, Perryville, Sand Point and Unalaska. GCI had expected repairs to be finished on June 12, but weather conditions pushed back the work.

Many Aleutian residents rely on GCI for cellphone service, and it operates the only fiber-optic network in the region.

Josh Edge, GCI’s communications manager, said fiber repairs are now complete and that technical teams will keep monitoring the network to make sure service is operating normally. He said the company does not have details on what caused the damage.

During the outage, GCI restored limited service through a backup network of satellite providers. The company said in a text message to customers that those affected will automatically get credits for their service plan once service is fully restored.

Edge said customers who continue to experience service problems should contact GCI.
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Regional GCIFiberfiber opticAU-ALEUTIANS FIBER PROJECT
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
See stories by Sofia Stuart-Rasi
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