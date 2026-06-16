Crews finish GCI fiber repair, restoring full service in the Aleutians

GCI’s phone and internet service across the Aleutians has returned to normal after nearly three weeks of limited, satellite-based backup.

The outage began on May 27, when the company’s undersea fiber cable was damaged, disrupting phone and internet service in communities including Akutan, False Pass, King Cove, Perryville, Sand Point and Unalaska. GCI had expected repairs to be finished on June 12, but weather conditions pushed back the work.

Many Aleutian residents rely on GCI for cellphone service, and it operates the only fiber-optic network in the region.

Josh Edge, GCI’s communications manager, said fiber repairs are now complete and that technical teams will keep monitoring the network to make sure service is operating normally. He said the company does not have details on what caused the damage.

During the outage, GCI restored limited service through a backup network of satellite providers . The company said in a text message to customers that those affected will automatically get credits for their service plan once service is fully restored.

Edge said customers who continue to experience service problems should contact GCI.