GCI Aleutian customers connected to backup satellite system while waiting for permanent repairs to fiber cable

Repairs on GCI’s damaged fiber cable are expected to be completed within the next two weeks.

Spokesperson for the telecommunications company, Josh Edge, said in an email to KUCB on Friday, they expect a repair ship to be on site and complete repairs in 7-14 days.

Earlier this week, GCI’s fiber cable was damaged, cutting the company’s wireless and internet access across the Aleutian Chain , from Chignik Bay to Unalaska.

Edge said GCI teams confirmed the location of the fiber issue offshore near Chignik Bay, but didn’t say what caused the damage. He said internet service has been restored at a limited level through backup satellite networks to all affected communities.

“Wireless calling, texting, and limited mobile data services have now been restored across all impacted communities, including Akutan, Chignik Bay, False Pass, King Cove, Perryville, and Unalaska,” Edge said.

He added that Sand Point’s internet service had also been affected and brought back online. The community’s cellular service isn’t connected to GCI’s fiber cable.

The company’s backup network includes a mix of geosynchronous, or GEO, and low Earth orbit, or LEO, satellite providers. Edge said speeds will be slower than normal GCI fiber speeds due to capacity restraints.

Technical crews will continue working to improve customers’ experience until permanent repairs are finished, he said.