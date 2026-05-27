GCI investigating possible subsea fiber damage after swath of Aleutian communities lose service

GCI lines went down across the Aleutian Chain sometime Wednesday morning, impacting internet and wireless services in several communities.

Spokesperson Josh Edge said in an email Wednesday morning that the telecommunications company is investigating a potential subsea fiber cable issue. Edge said the potential problem between Chignik Bay and Larsen Bay is affecting internet and wireless services in at least Akutan, Chignik Bay, False Pass, King Cove, Perryville and Unalaska.

He said GCI became aware of the situation around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Cell service appeared to be working again in Unalaska as of Wednesday morning around 10:30. Edge said lines have been restored through a backup satellite system.

The island previously lost cell and internet service for more than a week during a severe winter storm in late December . GCI’s subsea fiber cable was damaged near Unalaska’s Mount Ballyhoo and required help from a repair vessel.

The company has teams working with local resources to pinpoint the location of the issue, Edge said. GCI is also working to troubleshoot the problem and restore services to all affected areas over backup satellite networks. They’ll focus on restoring mobile service first, then internet.