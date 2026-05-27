© 2026 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Your voice in the Aleutians.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

GCI investigating possible subsea fiber damage after swath of Aleutian communities lose service

KUCB | By Maggie Nelson
Published May 27, 2026 at 1:55 PM AKDT
Unalaska Feb. 6, 2026
Maggie Nelson
/
KUCB
Cell service appeared to be working again in Unalaska as of Wednesday morning around 10:30. Edge said lines have been restored through a backup satellite system.

GCI lines went down across the Aleutian Chain sometime Wednesday morning, impacting internet and wireless services in several communities.

Spokesperson Josh Edge said in an email Wednesday morning that the telecommunications company is investigating a potential subsea fiber cable issue. Edge said the potential problem between Chignik Bay and Larsen Bay is affecting internet and wireless services in at least Akutan, Chignik Bay, False Pass, King Cove, Perryville and Unalaska.

He said GCI became aware of the situation around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Cell service appeared to be working again in Unalaska as of Wednesday morning around 10:30. Edge said lines have been restored through a backup satellite system.

The island previously lost cell and internet service for more than a week during a severe winter storm in late December. GCI’s subsea fiber cable was damaged near Unalaska’s Mount Ballyhoo and required help from a repair vessel.

The company has teams working with local resources to pinpoint the location of the issue, Edge said. GCI is also working to troubleshoot the problem and restore services to all affected areas over backup satellite networks. They’ll focus on restoring mobile service first, then internet.
Tags
Regional GCIFiberAleutian Chainchignik bayAKUTANFALSE PASSKing cove
Maggie Nelson
Hailing from Southwest Washington, Maggie moved to Unalaska in 2019. She's dabbled in independent print journalism in Oregon and completed her Master of Arts in English Studies at Western Washington University — where she also taught Rhetoric and Composition courses.
See stories by Maggie Nelson
Related Content