Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Local News
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

GCI crews begin repairs to restore Unalaska’s cell and internet service

KUCB | By Maggie Nelson
Published January 7, 2026 at 11:38 AM AKST
Repairs are expected to take about three days, depending on the weather.
1 of 4  — GCI REPAIR VESSEL 260106.jpeg
Courtesy of Travis Swangel
GCI Spokesperson Megan Webb said crews had retrieved both ends of the cable from the seafloor and are prepping them for splicing.
2 of 4  — 2026-Cable-Innovator-Retrieve-Fiber-Image-(49)-700x700.png
Courtesy of GCI
3 of 4  — Image (50) 1.jpeg
Courtesy of GCI
The repair vessel, the Cable Innovator, arrived on site earlier this week, sheltering in nearby Cape Cheerful to wait out high winds.
4 of 4  — IMG_1996.jpeg
Courtesy of Suzi Golodoff

Crews have started repairs on GCI’s subsea fiber cable in Unalaska.

Megan Webb, director of corporate communications for the internet and cell phone provider, said in an email Wednesday morning that crews had retrieved both ends of the cable from the seafloor and are prepping them for splicing.

The repair vessel, the Cable Innovator, arrived on site earlier this week, sheltering in nearby Cape Cheerful to wait out high winds.

GCI’s cable was damaged in a late December storm, interrupting cell and internet services for local customers, including emergency calls.

After several days of outages, 911 calling and wireless voice service have been fully restored to the island, but Webb said internet speeds may not support higher-bandwidth usage, like streaming and video calls.

Webb said Wednesday morning that repairs should take about three days, depending on the weather.
Maggie Nelson
Hailing from Southwest Washington, Maggie moved to Unalaska in 2019. She's dabbled in independent print journalism in Oregon and completed her Master of Arts in English Studies at Western Washington University — where she also taught Rhetoric and Composition courses.
See stories by Maggie Nelson
