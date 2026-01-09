© 2026 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Your voice in the Aleutians.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

GCI restores cell and internet access to Unalaska, says customers will receive reimbursement

KUCB | By Maggie Nelson
Published January 9, 2026 at 1:55 PM AKST
GCI Spokesperson Megan Webb said crews had retrieved both ends of the cable from the seafloor and are prepping them for splicing.
Courtesy of GCI
A GCI spokesperson said service was restored as of Friday morning, and crews will continue finishing work in the area as weather conditions permit.

Unalaska’s cell and internet service has been fully restored, after GCI’s fiber cable was damaged during a late December storm.

According to Megan Webb, director of corporate communications for the internet and cell phone provider, service was back up as of Friday morning, and crews will continue finishing work in the area as weather conditions permit.

Damage to the subsea fiber cable near Unalaska’s Ulakta Head caused days of cell phone and internet outages for the island, including 911 calls. A repair vessel, the Cable Innovator, arrived last weekend but couldn’t begin work right away due to poor weather conditions.

Webb encouraged local GCI customers to reach out to the local retail store or call 1-800-800-4800 if they encounter further service issues.

She said customers will automatically receive service credits for the outage. Those will be applied to customer accounts.
Tags
Regional GCITELECOMMUNICATIONSCell Phone ServiceFiber
Maggie Nelson
Hailing from Southwest Washington, Maggie moved to Unalaska in 2019. She's dabbled in independent print journalism in Oregon and completed her Master of Arts in English Studies at Western Washington University — where she also taught Rhetoric and Composition courses.
See stories by Maggie Nelson
Related Content