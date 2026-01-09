GCI restores cell and internet access to Unalaska, says customers will receive reimbursement

Unalaska’s cell and internet service has been fully restored, after GCI’s fiber cable was damaged during a late December storm .

According to Megan Webb, director of corporate communications for the internet and cell phone provider, service was back up as of Friday morning, and crews will continue finishing work in the area as weather conditions permit.

Damage to the subsea fiber cable near Unalaska’s Ulakta Head caused days of cell phone and internet outages for the island, including 911 calls. A repair vessel, the Cable Innovator, arrived last weekend but couldn’t begin work right away due to poor weather conditions.

Webb encouraged local GCI customers to reach out to the local retail store or call 1-800-800-4800 if they encounter further service issues.

She said customers will automatically receive service credits for the outage. Those will be applied to customer accounts.