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Crews on site to fix Aleutian fiber outage, service expected to return by Friday

KUCB | By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published June 8, 2026 at 3:34 PM AKDT
CS Cable Innovator docked in Port Angleas, WA, May 2022
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CS Cable Innovator docked in Port Angleas, WA, May 2022

An undersea fiber cable was damaged nearly two weeks ago, disrupting phone and internet service across the Aleutians. GCI said coverage could be back to normal by June 12.

A repair vessel, the Cable Innovator, arrived near Chignik Bay on June 7, and crews started pulling the damaged cable up from the ocean floor, according to Josh Edge, GCI’s communications manager.

Once the cable is aboard the ship, crews will inspect, repair and splice the damaged section, Edge said. The company is aiming for full service by June 12, as long as weather and conditions at the repair site stay favorable.

Since the outage, GCI has restored limited service through a backup network of satellite providers. That reaches affected communities including Akutan, Chignik Bay, False Pass, King Cove, Perryville and Unalaska. GCI has said those speeds are slower than normal because of capacity limits.

The company also said in a text message to customers that those affected will automatically get credits for their service plan fees.
Tags
Regional GCIFiberAleutiansAU-ALEUTIANS FIBER PROJECT
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
See stories by Sofia Stuart-Rasi
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