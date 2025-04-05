© 2025 KUCB
Local News
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

Body of missing fisherman recovered along Captains Bay shoreline

KUCB | By Maggie Nelson
Published April 5, 2025 at 2:39 PM AKDT
Maggie Nelson
/
KUCB
Veeser, a crewmember aboard the F/V Lady Alaska, was discovered in the water along Captains Bay Rd. around 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

The Unalaska Fire and Police Departments, along with members of the U.S. Coast Guard and Alaska State Troopers recovered the body of missing fisherman Jacob Riley Veeser Saturday morning.

28-year-old Veeser was reported missing Friday afternoon. City officials said in a press release that evening that he was last seen at midnight on April 4 walking down the GI “dolphin” dock at the UniSea Inc. processing plant.

Local emergency personnel and the city ports department began a shoreline search for Veeser shortly before 7 p.m. Friday. The search was suspended a few hours later, around 10:30 p.m. Officials resumed the search Saturday morning.

Veeser, a crewmember aboard the F/V Lady Alaska, was discovered in the water along Captains Bay Rd. around 10:30 a.m. Saturday. His next of kin and the State of Alaska Medical Examiner Office have been notified, the city said in an updated press release.

The Unalaska Police Department is following up on the incident.
Maggie Nelson
