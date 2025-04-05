City of Unalaska in search of missing fisherman

A 28-year-old fisherman was reported missing Friday in Unalaska.

The City of Unalaska said in a press release that Jacob Riley Veeser was last seen at midnight on April 4 walking down the GI “dolphin” dock at the UniSea Inc. processing plant.

Local police, fire and ports departments began a shoreline search for Veeser shortly before 7 p.m. Friday evening. The search was suspended around 10:30 last night and will pick back up again Saturday morning. The search team plans to use remotely operated vehicles to survey underwater.

Veeser is described as a 6-foot, 200-pound white male with brown hair, brown eyes and a full beard and mustache. He is a crewmember on the F/V Lady Alaska.

This is an active investigation and the city has asked that the public refrain from getting involved. If you have any information about Veeser’s whereabouts, please call the Unalaska Police Department at 907-581-1233.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.