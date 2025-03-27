© 2025 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Your voice in the Aleutians.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

How a Mount Spurr eruption could impact Unalaska

KUCB | By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published March 27, 2025 at 8:58 PM AKDT
A close-up view of the lake and fumaroles within Mount Spurr summit, taken during an overflight on March 17, 2025.
1 of 2  — mt spurr.jpg
A close-up view of the lake and fumaroles within Mount Spurr summit, taken during an overflight on March 17, 2025.
Dave Ketner / Alaska Volcano Observatory
Mount Spurr is located about 78 miles northwest of Anchorage, and more than 700 miles northeast of Unalaska.
2 of 2  — 1144880222_82_19.jpg
Mount Spurr is located about 78 miles northwest of Anchorage, and more than 700 miles northeast of Unalaska.
J.R.G. Schaefer / Alaska Volcano Observatory

Emergency officials in Unalaska are closely watching an active volcano near Anchorage. Scientists said Mount Spurr is likely to erupt within weeks or months.

A group of city directors led by the city manager, along with the fire department, is coordinating emergency response efforts to the possible eruption.

The Unalaska Emergency Management team said the risk of the volcano’s ashfall reaching Unalaska is extremely low. According to the National Weather Service, ash from an eruption would likely be carried northeastward by the jet stream — away from the Aleutian Islands.

Still, officials said Unalaskans should prepare for possible travel disruptions. A Mount Spurr eruption could impact flights at Unalaska’s airport, especially flights to and from Anchorage. Ash clouds pose a significant hazard to aviation, potentially causing delays and cancellations.

Mount Spurr is located 80 miles west of Anchorage, and the last time it erupted was in 1992. That eruption shut down the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport for almost a full day, as ash moved north and south of the volcano.

City officials advised residents to stay up to date on Mount Spurr by following the Alaska Volcano Observatory or the National Weather Service and to sign up for Nixle Alerts from the City of Unalaska.

The Alaska Volcano Observatory runs a daily Mount Spur forecast model showing what airborne ash and surface level ash could look like if the volcano erupted at 1 p.m. that day.

Unalaska emergency officials will continue to work with agencies to monitor the situation and will provide updates to the community as needed.
Tags
Regional volcanoalaska volcano observatoryNATIONAL WEATHER SERVICECity of UnalaskaCity of Unalaska Fire Department
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
See stories by Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Related Content
Load More