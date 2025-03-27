How a Mount Spurr eruption could impact Unalaska

Emergency officials in Unalaska are closely watching an active volcano near Anchorage. Scientists said Mount Spurr is likely to erupt within weeks or months .

A group of city directors led by the city manager, along with the fire department, is coordinating emergency response efforts to the possible eruption.

The Unalaska Emergency Management team said the risk of the volcano’s ashfall reaching Unalaska is extremely low. According to the National Weather Service, ash from an eruption would likely be carried northeastward by the jet stream — away from the Aleutian Islands.

Still, officials said Unalaskans should prepare for possible travel disruptions. A Mount Spurr eruption could impact flights at Unalaska’s airport, especially flights to and from Anchorage. Ash clouds pose a significant hazard to aviation, potentially causing delays and cancellations.

Mount Spurr is located 80 miles west of Anchorage, and the last time it erupted was in 1992. That eruption shut down the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport for almost a full day, as ash moved north and south of the volcano.

City officials advised residents to stay up to date on Mount Spurr by following the Alaska Volcano Observatory or the National Weather Service and to sign up for Nixle Alerts from the City of Unalaska .

The Alaska Volcano Observatory runs a daily Mount Spur forecast model showing what airborne ash and surface level ash could look like if the volcano erupted at 1 p.m. that day.

Unalaska emergency officials will continue to work with agencies to monitor the situation and will provide updates to the community as needed.