Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Local News
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

Trace amounts of ashfall possible in Aleutians, Alaska Peninsula Monday afternoon

KUCB | By Maggie Nelson,
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published August 19, 2024 at 2:40 PM AKDT
NASA via Public Domain
Shiveluch Volcano as seen from the International Space Station in July 2007.

The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for the Eastern Aleutians and Alaska Peninsula.

According to the organization, small amounts of ashfall are possible in Unalaska, Nikolski, Sand Point and Cold Bay through Monday afternoon.

The announcement comes after Russia’s Shiveluch mountain erupted Sunday morning, following a 7.0 magnitude earthquake off the east coast of the Kamchatka Peninsula.

A band of residual ash could make its way through the area Monday. That should disperse by the afternoon.

A National Weather Service representative in the Anchorage forecast office said the Russian volcanic ash cloud could settle into breathing areas as winds died down.

The Aviation Weather Center canceled a warning in the Aleutians for the Russian ash cloud early Monday morning. Still, the weather service has extended its statement as long as haze remains visible in the area.

Despite Unalaska’s blue skies and warm temperatures, the weather service suggests those with respiratory ailments stay indoors or reduce outdoor activities to avoid inhaling any ash.
volcanoAleutiansalaska peninsulaKamchatka PeninsulaEARTHQUAKENATIONAL WEATHER SERVICEAlaska State News
