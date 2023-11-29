Three Bears, Alaska Ship Supply deal expected to close Friday

After months of talks, a purchase agreement between Three Bears and Alaska Ship Supply is expected to go through on Friday.

Larry Soriano, president of Western Pioneer — which owns Alaska Ship Supply — says they’ll likely close a deal with Three Bears on Dec. 1.

Alaska Ship Supply staff have been notified of pending changes and have moved some inventory in preparation for the deal’s finalization.

Three Bears is a Wasilla-based grocery store chain. They spent the summer taking steps to buy stores in communities around Alaska, including Delta Junction and North Pole. The chain is known to expand into small towns where large supermarkets are harder to access. Unalaska also has a Safeway supermarket.

Alaska Ship Supply is a local landmark in Unalaska, with hoodies, coffee and groceries, a liquor store, a mechanic shop and a selection of fishing gear. The store has been in Dutch Harbor since 1986.