© 2023 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Your voice in the Aleutians.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

Three Bears, Alaska Ship Supply deal expected to close Friday

KUCB | By Andy Lusk
Published November 29, 2023 at 4:42 PM AKST
Alaska Ship Supply has been in Dutch Harbor since the 1980s.
Andy Lusk
/
KUCB
Alaska Ship Supply has been in Dutch Harbor since the 1980s.

After months of talks, a purchase agreement between Three Bears and Alaska Ship Supply is expected to go through on Friday.

Larry Soriano, president of Western Pioneer — which owns Alaska Ship Supply — says they’ll likely close a deal with Three Bears on Dec. 1.

Alaska Ship Supply staff have been notified of pending changes and have moved some inventory in preparation for the deal’s finalization.

Three Bears is a Wasilla-based grocery store chain. They spent the summer taking steps to buy stores in communities around Alaska, including Delta Junction and North Pole. The chain is known to expand into small towns where large supermarkets are harder to access. Unalaska also has a Safeway supermarket.

Alaska Ship Supply is a local landmark in Unalaska, with hoodies, coffee and groceries, a liquor store, a mechanic shop and a selection of fishing gear. The store has been in Dutch Harbor since 1986.
Tags
Regional Alaska Ship SupplyThree BearsbusinessLocal Business
Andy Lusk
Born and raised in Raleigh, North Carolina, Andy Lusk is a writer, travel enthusiast and seafood aficionado who won the jackpot by landing in Unalaska/Dutch Harbor. When he's not hiking or working on his latest story, you can find him curled up with his cats and a good book. Andy is a Report for America corps member and an alumnus of New York University.
See stories by Andy Lusk
Related Content
Load More