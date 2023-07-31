Three Bears weighs purchase of Alaska Ship Supply, Dutch Harbor

Wasilla-based grocery store chain Three Bears is interested in taking over a popular general store in Unalaska.

Alaska Ship Supply is a local landmark in the community, complete with iconic hoodies, coffee and groceries, a liquor store, and a large selection of fishing gear.

Larry Soriano is president of Western Pioneer, which owns Alaska Ship Supply. He says they’re considering selling the store, and Three Bears is the most recent potential buyer. Representatives for Three Bears visited the Unalaska store in late July.

The company has been in business for over forty years and is expanding. In May, the chain opened up a store in Saxman , near Ketchikan.

Three Bears marketing director Jim Kolb wasn’t immediately available for comment on this story.

Soriano confirms that there is no deal yet for Alaska Ship Supply and nothing has changed for store employees.