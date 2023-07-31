© 2023 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Your voice in the Aleutians.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Register now for the Aleutian Tundra Golf Classic, coming up Aug. 12-13
Regional
Local News
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

Three Bears weighs purchase of Alaska Ship Supply, Dutch Harbor

KUCB | By Andy Lusk
Published July 31, 2023 at 3:45 PM AKDT
Andy Lusk
/
KUCB

Wasilla-based grocery store chain Three Bears is interested in taking over a popular general store in Unalaska.

Andy Lusk
/
KUCB

Alaska Ship Supply is a local landmark in the community, complete with iconic hoodies, coffee and groceries, a liquor store, and a large selection of fishing gear.

Larry Soriano is president of Western Pioneer, which owns Alaska Ship Supply. He says they’re considering selling the store, and Three Bears is the most recent potential buyer. Representatives for Three Bears visited the Unalaska store in late July.

The company has been in business for over forty years and is expanding. In May, the chain opened up a store in Saxman, near Ketchikan.

Three Bears marketing director Jim Kolb wasn’t immediately available for comment on this story.

Soriano confirms that there is no deal yet for Alaska Ship Supply and nothing has changed for store employees.

Tags
Regional Alaska Ship SupplyThree Bears
Andy Lusk
Born and raised in Raleigh, North Carolina, Andy Lusk is a writer, travel enthusiast and seafood aficionado who won the jackpot by landing in Unalaska/Dutch Harbor. When he's not hiking or working on his latest story, you can find him curled up with his cats and a good book. Andy is a Report for America corps member and an alumnus of New York University.
See stories by Andy Lusk
Related Content
Load More