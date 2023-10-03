© 2023 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Century-old volcanic ash triggers weather warning

KUCB | By Andy Lusk
Published October 3, 2023 at 4:38 PM AKDT
Strong winds near Mount Katmai picked up loose ash and carried it southeast.
Cyrus Read
/
Alaska Volcano Observatory
Strong winds on the Alaska Peninsula Monday swept volcanic ash from a 1912 eruption across the region, triggering a SIGMET warning from the National Weather Service.

On Oct. 2, strong winds near Mount Katmai on the Alaska Peninsula picked up loose ash and carried it southeast.

The ash came from the 1912 Novarupta-Katmai eruption, which was the world’s largest volcanic eruption of the twentieth century. The Novarupta-Katmai eruption lasted three days, creating the Katmai caldera and the Valley of Ten Thousand Smokes.

Resuspended volcanic ash can be a health hazard and disrupt air travel, just like fresh ash.

The Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation said in a statement that the Eastern Aleutians, Shelikof Strait and Kodiak Island were impacted by the event.

The Alaska Volcano Observatory said Tuesday a SIGMET — a type of weather advisory — remains in effect for parts of the Alaska Peninsula and Kodiak Island.

Andy Lusk
Born and raised in Raleigh, North Carolina, Andy Lusk is a writer, travel enthusiast and seafood aficionado who won the jackpot by landing in Unalaska/Dutch Harbor. When he's not hiking or working on his latest story, you can find him curled up with his cats and a good book. Andy is a Report for America corps member and an alumnus of New York University.
