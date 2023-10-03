Century-old volcanic ash triggers weather warning

Strong winds on the Alaska Peninsula Monday swept volcanic ash from a 1912 eruption across the region, triggering a SIGMET warning from the National Weather Service.

On Oct. 2, strong winds near Mount Katmai on the Alaska Peninsula picked up loose ash and carried it southeast.

The ash came from the 1912 Novarupta-Katmai eruption, which was the world’s largest volcanic eruption of the twentieth century. The Novarupta-Katmai eruption lasted three days, creating the Katmai caldera and the Valley of Ten Thousand Smokes.

Resuspended volcanic ash can be a health hazard and disrupt air travel, just like fresh ash.

The Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation said in a statement that the Eastern Aleutians, Shelikof Strait and Kodiak Island were impacted by the event.

The Alaska Volcano Observatory said Tuesday a SIGMET — a type of weather advisory — remains in effect for parts of the Alaska Peninsula and Kodiak Island.