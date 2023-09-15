© 2023 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
'Explosive eruption' spews ash over eastern Aleutians

KUCB | By Theo Greenly
Published September 15, 2023 at 7:31 PM AKDT
Ash emissions from Shishaldin Volcano captured on an Alaska Volcano Observatory webcam on Sept. 15, 2023.
Courtesy of AVO
/
USGS
Ash emissions from Shishaldin Volcano captured on an Alaska Volcano Observatory webcam on Sept. 15, 2023.

Mount Shishaldin in the eastern Aleutians is erupting, marking the latest event in a summer of increased activity at the volcano.

The Alaska Volcano Observatory said “an explosive eruption” began shortly after 5 p.m. Friday.

“Ash is currently being produced and is drifting to the east below the cloud deck,” the volcano watch group reported.

The National Weather Service issued a statement Friday evening warning of possible “trace ashfall” in False Pass, King Cove and Cold Bay.

The stratovolcano is near the center of Unimak Island, about 20 miles from False Pass, a small fishing community located on the east side of the island.

Intermittent eruptions have been disrupting air travel since July, one of which spewed ash as high as 40,000 feet.

The current aviation color code has been raised to red.

Theo Greenly
Theo Greenly reports from the Aleutians as a Report for America corps member. He got his start in public radio at KCRW in Santa Monica, California, and has produced radio stories and podcasts for stations around the country.
