Non-Resident Tests Positive For COVID-19 In Alaska Peninsula Village Of King Cove

Credit Berett Wilber/KUCB

The Alaska Peninsula village of King Cove has confirmed an individual tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. This is the fourth confirmed case in the community of 900 people, after two non-resident Peter Pan Seafoods workers tested positive for the virus in June, and a King Cove resident tested positive — and subsequently negative for the virus — in late July. 

Upon receiving the positive test result, the unnamed individual was placed in isolation, according to Eastern Aleutian Tribes, the regional tribal healthcare provider, which operates the King Cove Medical Clinic. 

A statement from the healthcare provider said it's working with city and state officials to ensure precautions are taken to protect anyone who may have been exposed to the coronavirus. 

How the individual contracted the virus is under investigation.

The individual is not a resident of Alaska, and will therefore be listed separately from the state's total case count

Tags: 
News
EASTERN ALEUTIAN TRIBES
covid-19
coronavirus
public health
King cove
alaska peninsula

Related Content

Cold Bay's COVID-19 Count Grows As Two Non-Residents Of The Alaska Peninsula Village Test Positive

By Sep 14, 2020
City of Cold Bay

Officials reported two positive cases of COVID-19 in the Alaska Peninsula village of Cold Bay over the weekend. This marks 11 confirmed cases in the community of roughly 50 people.

Upon receiving the positive test results, the unnamed individuals were placed in isolation, according to Eastern Aleutian Tribes, the regional tribal healthcare provider, which operates Cold Bay's Anna Livingston Memorial Clinic.

Sand Point Loses Half Of Police Force And Head Of Public Works

By Jul 2, 2020
KSDP

  

Nearly half of Sand Point's police force is leaving the department, according to city officials. 

The 950-person island community — located about 550 miles southwest of Anchorage in the eastern portion of the Aleutian Chain — has a five-person police department that rotates into the community on a two week on, two week off basis.

Chief Hal Henning and Officer Mark Chandler submitted letters of resignation on Monday, and have already left the community, according to City Administrator Jordan Keeler.

UniSea Employee Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Flying Commercial

By Oct 9, 2020
Hope McKenney/KUCB

 

After nearly a month without a reported case of COVID-19 on the island, the City of Unalaska confirmed Friday that an individual has tested positive for the virus. 

The unnamed person is a UniSea employee and has been in quarantine since arriving in Unalaska via commercial flight on Oct. 7, according to a press release from the city. 

The individual is being monitored by staff from Iliuliuk Family and Health Services, and contact tracing is underway. 