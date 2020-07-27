King Cove Resident Who Tested Positive For COVID-19, Subsequently Tests Negative For The Virus

Credit Berett Wilber/KUCB

The King Cove resident who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, has received a negative result from a subsequent COVID-19 test, Eastern Aleutian Tribes reported Friday. 

Despite contradicting test results, the individual has decided to err on the side of caution, and will remain in isolation for the 14-day period, adhering to recommendations from local and state health officials, according to the regional tribal healthcare provider which operates the King Cove Medical Clinic. 

The State Office of Epidemiology considers the first test to be the most accurate, and will continue to show this as a positive case for the region. 

The individual was the first resident case of COVID-19 in the 900-person community at the western end of the Alaska Peninsula. Two Peter Pan Seafoods workers also tested positive for the virus in June.

Tags: 
News
covid-19
coronavirus
public health
alaska peninsula
EASTERN ALEUTIAN TRIBES
King cove

