Coast Guard Rescues Four Crew After Fishing Boat Runs Aground Near Unalaska

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued four stranded crew members Thursday, near the entrance to Beaver Inlet, according to a USCG statement.

The MH-65 Dolphin helicopter hoisted the survivors from a rock near the grounded fishing vessel Endurance and flew them to Unalaska, where they were placed in the care of awaiting EMS. No injuries were reported at the time of transfer.

The Coast Guard command center in Juneau received a call from the ship's crew at 10:57 p.m. Wednesday, saying they had "run aground, were severely listing and taking on water," according to the statement.

Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf — located about 30 miles northwest of the Endurance when the call came in — was diverted to respond. The cutter launched a small boat and helicopter crew.

The helicopter crew arrived on scene just after midnight to find all four survivors huddled on a rock with the tide coming in. They had escaped the grounded boat on a skiff. All four were wearing life jackets.

"This case showcased the tremendous teamwork of Bertholf's entire crew to include our embarked helicopter detachment from Air Station Kodiak," Capt. Timothy Brown, Bertholf's commanding officer, said in a statement. "Thankfully, these mariners were well-prepared for an emergency, and took the proper actions in time to notify the Coast Guard and get off the vessel. We were very fortunate to be close by and able to arrive on scene quickly."

The Coast Guard is monitoring the grounded vessel and investigating the cause of the incident.