Celebrating Decades Of Tradition With Audio Archives Of Russian Orthodox Christmas Starrings

By 51 seconds ago

To celebrate Russian Orthodox Christmas this year, KUCB look back at audio archives from past starring ceremonies in Unalaska, Nikolski, and Kodiak that date as far back as 1978.
Credit Annie Ropiek/KUCB

 

The Russian Orthodox Church observes Christmas on Jan. 7. The day marks the first of three days of celebrations. To commemorate the holiday this year, KUCB took a look back at archival recordings of past starring ceremonies and talked to several locals about the meaning of the religious and cultural celebration. 

The archival audio used for this special program was provided by Julia Dushkin and was digitized by KUCB.

 

 

  


Unalaska's starring ceremony is being held virtually this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. You can watch the Church of the Holy Ascension's Russian Christmas celebration on Channel 8 TV at 7 p.m. or watch it live here on KUCB's Facebook page. 


 

Tags: 
News
Russian Orthodox Christmas
Starring
UNANGAM TUNUU
NIKOLSKI
AKUTAN
KODIAK
unalaska
Archives
Church of the Holy Ascension
Aleutian
WWII
Christmas Carols
slaaviq
covid-19
coronavirus

