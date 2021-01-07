Celebrating Decades Of Tradition With Audio Archives Of Russian Orthodox Christmas Starrings

The Russian Orthodox Church observes Christmas on Jan. 7. The day marks the first of three days of celebrations. To commemorate the holiday this year, KUCB took a look back at archival recordings of past starring ceremonies and talked to several locals about the meaning of the religious and cultural celebration.

The archival audio used for this special program was provided by Julia Dushkin and was digitized by KUCB.



Unalaska's starring ceremony is being held virtually this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. You can watch the Church of the Holy Ascension's Russian Christmas celebration on Channel 8 TV at 7 p.m. or watch it live here on KUCB's Facebook page.



