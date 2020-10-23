Aleutians East Borough Resident Tests Positive For COVID-19 In Cold Bay

Credit City of Cold Bay

Officials reported a positive case of COVID-19 in the Alaska Peninsula village of Cold Bay on Friday. The individual is not a resident of Cold Bay, but they are an Aleutians East Borough resident, according to Eastern Aleutian Tribes. 

The regional tribal healthcare provider said in a statement that upon receiving the positive test result, the unnamed individual was placed in isolation.

The healthcare provider is working with city and state officials to ensure precautions are taken to protect anyone who may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

Paul Mueller, CEO of Eastern Aleutian Tribes, confirmed the case is travel-related. 

To date, this marks 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the community of roughly 50 people. In addition to Friday’s positive, eight individuals tested positive for the virus in September, one individual tested positive in early August, and two individuals tested positive for the virus in June.

 

