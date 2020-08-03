Cold Bay Confirms First Resident Case Of COVID-19

Cold Bay has its first resident case of COVID-19, Eastern Aleutian Tribes reported on Monday. This is the third confirmed case in the community of roughly 50 people, after two non-residents tested positive for the virus in June.

Upon receiving Monday's positive test result, the unnamed individual was placed in isolation, according to the regional tribal healthcare provider, which operates the Anna Livingston Memorial Clinic in the village near the tip of the Alaska Peninsula.

Eastern Aleutian Tribes is working with city and state officials to ensure precautions are taken to protect anyone who may have been exposed to the coronavirus, according to a statement from the healthcare provider.

How the individual contracted the virus is under investigation.

Paul Mueller, CEO of Eastern Aleutian Tribes, would not say whether the individual was symptomatic or not.