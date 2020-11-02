Akutan Under Emergency Lockdown Following First Case Of COVID-19

Akutan has gone into lockdown until further notice after confirming its first COVID-19 case on Sunday.

Akutan city officials said in a statement that residents are being ordered to shelter in place, and travel is restricted except for emergency medical reasons, critical infrastructure work, or other exemptions by state law.

Residents of the small community located 35 miles east of Unalaska are also encouraged to stay in their homes except to buy groceries, medicine, or travel for health reasons.

Officials said on social media that the emergency restrictions are open ended for now, and would be lifted by the mayor when it is safe to do so.

The state reports the individual who tested positive is an Aleutians East Borough resident.