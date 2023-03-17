New convenience store lets Unalaskans pick up snacks, pantry staples downtown

Unalaska’s new downtown convenience store welcomed a steady stream of customers during its grand opening on Monday.

“It’s been very busy,” said owner Daneen Looby.

The Corner Store is located at the intersection of Broadway Avenue and 5th Street near Unalaska’s high school and community center, making it an easy stop for local kids – just like its predecessor, the former Vy’s Cafe.

On Monday afternoon, an excited group of kids – browsing the shelves for chocolate and fizzy candy – said they were happy to have a place to pick up snacks within walking distance of their soccer games at the community center.

Robert Price also walked to the grand opening from his apartment at the Father Ishmael Gromoff Senior Center. “It’s 5 minutes [away],” he said.

Price didn’t buy anything on his first trip to the shop, but he did see what’s on offer close to home, without having to go all the way across town to the big grocery stores.

In addition to candy, ice cream, and snacks, the Corner Store sells pantry staples including eggs, milk, and rice.

Looby also said customers can request items they’d like to see on the shelves.

“We’ve already had somebody ask us for a couple of different drinks,” said Looby. “Like, ‘Oh, you need to get this drink or that drink.’ And so we’re writing those down, and we’ll get that. So it should be fun.”

The Corner Store is open Mondays through Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. It’s closed on Sundays.