Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Your voice in the Aleutians.
Local News
New convenience store opens Monday at site of former Vy’s Cafe

KUCB | By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published March 10, 2023 at 6:20 PM AKST
CornerStore.jpg
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
/
KUCB
Located in downtown Unalaska, the Corner Store will sell candy, snacks, pantry staples, and more.

A new convenience store is scheduled to open Monday in downtown Unalaska, on the corner of Broadway Avenue and 5th Street.

The Corner Store is owned by Daneen Looby and managed by Christy Berikoff.

“Most people know it as Vy's Cafe,” said Looby. “Just about a year ago, I purchased it from Lee [Nguyen], who was the previous owner. And it's going to be very similar, but expanded into a little bit more stuff.”

That means candy, snacks, pantry staples, and more.

The Corner Store is located near the high school and the community center. Looby and Berikoff said Unalaskans loved Vy's Cafe, and they're hoping to continue Nguyen's legacy by making the new store a similar hub.

“Our goal is to kind of cater to the community what they want,” said Looby. “It's not what I want or anybody that works here. It's what the community wants.”

As it gets up and running, Looby said the store is experiencing some shipping issues, including with certain flavors of boba tea, but it's close to fully stocked.

The Corner Store's grand opening will be Monday, March 13, from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
