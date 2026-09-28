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Lions Club brings vision screenings to Unalaska schools after years-long pause

KUCB | By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published September 28, 2026 at 5:03 PM AKDT
Optometrist Patrick Campaign screens a student's vision in Unalaska in August 2026.
1 of 2  — eye screening patrick campaign
Optometrist Patrick Campaign screens a student's vision in Unalaska in August 2026.
Photo courtesy of Patrick Campaign
From left, optometrist Patrick Campaign, Genee Shaishnikoff, a career counselor aide with the Unalaska City School District, Superintendent Ryan Humphrey and Bernadette Oller Namasivayam of the Ballyhoo Lions Club at UCSD's school office in August 2026.
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From left, optometrist Patrick Campaign, Genee Shaishnikoff, a career counselor aide with the Unalaska City School District, Superintendent Ryan Humphrey and Bernadette Oller Namasivayam of the Ballyhoo Lions Club at UCSD's school office in August 2026.
Photo courtesy of Patrick Campaign

School is back in session, and many Unalaska students got their vision checked for the first time in years.

Traveling optometrist Patrick Campaign, based in Anchorage, worked with the Lions Club, a volunteer service organization known for its work on vision care around the world. Like many remote Alaska towns, Unalaska doesn’t have an eye doctor year-round.

Campaign screened 329 students in Unalaska Aug. 24-25, with help from Unalaska’s Ballyhoo Lions Club and Anchorage’s Mountain View Lions Club.

“Usually in Anchorage, the school district requires children to go through a vision screening almost every year, if not every other year,” he said. “And it turned out that those screenings have not been capable of being done in Dutch Harbor at least since COVID.”

Unalaska City School District Superintendent Ryan Humphrey said the pause was related to the pandemic.

“It is important for our students to have good vision health,” he said in an email to KUCB.

According to Campaign, about 28% of elementary school students and nearly 40% of high school students did not pass the eye screening and were referred for a full eye exam. He said that’s well above the 15% to 18% referral rate typical on Alaska’s road system.

One likely reason for the high numbers is the long gap since students were last screened, Campaign said. Another is that students weren’t wearing their glasses.

“A few of the kids did say that they had prescriptions, but they just don't wear them because they don't think they need them,” he said.

Campaign said the eye screening is basic and includes two tests: One checks distance vision; the other uses an infrared scan to determine whether students are nearsighted or farsighted, and if they are able to see through both eyes at the same time.

Campaign used eye equipment borrowed from Anchorage and from the Unalaska City School District.

“That said, this does not substitute for an eye examination,” he said. “It’s just really catching like the most concerning of people who have vision issues.”

Campaign said that’s why even kids who did pass the screening could also benefit from a full eye exam. According to the Lions Club, vision problems can make it hard for children to learn, read and take part in school. The international organization said early screening can help prevent or cure most impairments.

Humphrey said the district plans to hold vision screenings every year from now on. He thanked Campaign, Christine King, a master optician at Optical Illusions in Unalaska who can help fit people with glasses, and Bernadette Oller Namasivayam of the Ballyhoo Lions Club for making the screenings happen this year.
Tags
Health UCSDUNALASKA CITY SCHOOL DISTRICTUnalaska City High SchoolEAGLE'S VIEW ELEMENTARY ACHIGAALUXEagle’s View Elementary AchigaaluxLIONS CLUBBallyhoo Lions Club
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia is from Denver. She's reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, and her work has aired on NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a master's degree in environmental science and natural resource journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in documentary studies from the Salt Institute and a bachelor's degree in studio arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. Between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado, for a few years.
See stories by Sofia Stuart-Rasi
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