Unalaska school counselor provides resources for students during Suicide Awareness Prevention Month
September was National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. In this episode of "Island Interviews," Allison Harrington, counselor with the Unalaska City School District, discusses myths about suicide and resources that are available to students who might be struggling. She also includes tips for parents, teachers and faculty supporting suicide prevention.
If you or someone you know is in an emotional crisis on the island: call USAFV at (907) 581-1500 or text 907-359-1500 or call APIA at 1-844-375-2743. You can call and text the National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing or texting 988 and they will link you to someone in Alaska.
This interview originally aired on KUCB on Sept. 26, 2023.