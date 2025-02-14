© 2025 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Your voice in the Aleutians.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

Unalaska City School principal to leave after one year with the district

KUCB | By Maggie Nelson
Published February 14, 2025 at 12:03 PM AKST
Unalaska City School District high school
Maggie Nelson
/
KUCB
Newcomer Principal Carly Morris notified the district in January that she would be resigning at the end of this school year, according to Superintendent Kim Hanisch. Now, a seven-person committee is tasked with finding a replacement for her.

The Unalaska City School District is looking for a new middle school and high school principal.

Newcomer Principal Carly Morris notified the district in January that she would be resigning at the end of this school year, according to Unalaska Superintendent Kim Hanisch.

“Basically, the cost of living with a family of five — [she’s] just finding it very challenging to be able to make ends meet here, as well as the realization of the cost of airfare and how that limits their ability to travel and be able to see family in other parts of the United States — those are her primary reasons,” Hanisch said.

The school district chose Morris to fill the vacant middle and high school principal position last February. She’s been with the district for less than a year.

Now, a group of school board members, staff and students are tasked with finding a replacement for her.

“It is a lengthy process, even just the preparation for making sure we have the right interview questions — we have all agreed what we're looking for in the candidate and how they might answer the question to demonstrate those qualities,” Hanisch said.

Once the seven-person committee makes a decision, she said they have to act fast.

“There's a definite sense of urgency,” Hanisch said. “The pool is so small that if we aren't ready to act right away, they're likely going to say yes to somebody else.”

Currently, the district has nearly 10 vacancies for administrators and teaching staff, including the school counselor position. More than half of those are for high school teachers.

The remote school district has historically had issues with teacher retention. High costs of living, exorbitant airfare costs and cuts in the number of ferry trips to the island have made it hard to keep staff around. Similarly, while the city generally grants the school district its full funding request, flat state funding has made it difficult to maintain competitive salaries.

School board members and Hanisch are meeting with legislators in Juneau this year to advocate for increases in education funding. She said that would boost teacher salaries and hopefully improve retention.

While it’s unsettling to get the resignations, Hanisch said receiving them earlier in the year gives the district a better chance of finding more qualified candidates.

She said they are arranging interviews for the principal position now, and hope to speak with the top three candidates in the pool. They have two candidates confirmed so far.

For teachers, Hanisch said they do interviews as soon as they get applications from qualified candidates.
Tags
Education UNALASKA CITY SCHOOL DISTRICTUnalaska High School
Maggie Nelson
Hailing from Southwest Washington, Maggie moved to Unalaska in 2019. She's dabbled in independent print journalism in Oregon and completed her Master of Arts in English Studies at Western Washington University — where she also taught Rhetoric and Composition courses.
See stories by Maggie Nelson
Related Content
  • A dozen students from third to eighth grade participated in Unalaska's Spelling Bee. Laura Jarvis, a math teacher at UCSD, led the competition.
    Education
    UCSD sixth grader's triumph comes down to the word ‘ambulatory’
    Sofia Stuart-Rasi
    Unalaska sixth grader Alexa Mendigorin won the school district’s annual spelling bee on Friday, correctly spelling “ambulatory” in the school auditorium before an audience of students and parents.
  • Classes like this one are rare. Unangam Tunuu is taught in only a handful of classes in the public school system, and outside these sessions, the language is seldom spoken. The struggle on St. Paul mirrors trends across Alaska. A 2024 report from the Alaska Native Language Preservation and Advisory Council, a legislative council that advises the governor's office, found that all of the state’s Indigenous languages are critically endangered, with some spoken by fewer than a dozen people.
    Education
    A community’s fight to save Unangam Tunuu on St. Paul Island
    Theo Greenly
    Unangam Tunuu is taught in only a handful of classes in the public school system, and outside these sessions, the language is seldom spoken in everyday conversation. The struggle on St. Paul mirrors trends across Alaska. A 2024 report from the Alaska Native Language Preservation and Advisory Council, a legislative council that advises the governor's office, found that all of the state’s Indigenous languages are critically endangered, with some spoken by fewer than a dozen people.
  • Unalaska Wrestling State 2024 Cache Henning
    Sports
    Unalaska High School junior takes silver in state wrestling tournament
    Maggie Nelson
    Unalaska High School junior Cache Henning came within one point of winning the Alaska state wrestling title for the 130-pound weight class last weekend. Henning faced Mt. Edgecumbe wrestler Elden Andrew in the championship match at the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage. Despite the narrow loss, Unalaska Head Coach Rainier Marquez said Henning’s second-place finish is a major accomplishment.
Load More