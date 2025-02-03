© 2025 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
UCSD sixth grader's triumph comes down to the word ‘ambulatory’

KUCB | By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published February 3, 2025 at 4:02 PM AKST
A dozen students from third to eighth grade participated in Unalaska's Spelling Bee. Laura Jarvis, a math teacher at UCSD, led the competition.
Lauren Adams
/
KUCB
A dozen students from third to eighth grade participated in Unalaska's Spelling Bee. Laura Jarvis, a math teacher at UCSD, led the competition.

Unalaska sixth grader Alexa Mendigorin won the school district’s annual spelling bee on Friday, correctly spelling “ambulatory” in the school auditorium before an audience of students and parents.

A dozen Unalaska City School District students from grades three through eight competed in several rounds of competition. The final, and eighth round, came down to Mendigorin and eighth grader Michelle Lord in a 13-word showdown. The finalists faced challenging words not included in their study lists, such as “stymied” and “consolation”.

Seventh and eighth-grade math teacher Laura Jarvis conducted this year's spelling bee. Here’s a clip of the suspenseful final round when Mendigorin spelled the championship word.

2025 UCSD Spelling Bee Championship Word

Mendigorin will take an online exam next week to determine if she qualifies for the state competition in Anchorage on March 21.
