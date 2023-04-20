UAF's Unalaska Learning Center celebrates new location with two days of free workshops

The Unalaska Learning Center is hosting a grand opening for its new building this weekend.

Part of the University of Alaska Fairbanks’ Bristol Bay campus, the learning center was previously located next to the high school’s woodshop. Now, it’s in the former alternative education building.

The new location is a better fit, said Jill Spetz, instructional services manager for the center.

“Our old space was pretty much just three office spaces,” said Spetz. “But now, we have this large open space — much more welcoming. Stop by, say hi, see what’s going on.”

To celebrate, the learning center is offering two days of free writing workshops.

A session on public speaking, led by visiting instructor Kathy Kysar, will be held Friday, April 21, at 5 p.m. at KUCB. That night at 7 p.m., the center itself will host a class on creative writing.

On Saturday, April 22, the center will also host a workshop on writing about nature and the outdoors at 11 a.m., followed by a session at 3:30 p.m. on preparing for job interviews and writing resumes and cover letters.

Alyssa McDonald, the learning center’s new pre and early college advisor, said the long-term plan is to offer evening workshops regularly, knowing that some Unalaskans can’t swing the time commitment required by traditional classes.

“You think you’re out here in the Aleutians, but your education doesn’t have to stop,” said McDonald. “It can continue. And this learning center is going to give a platform for that, a place for it.”

On Saturday at 5:30 p.m., the learning center is also hosting a free suicide prevention training, organized by the Aleutian Pribilof Islands Association as part of the Unalaska Health Fair.