Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Your voice in the Aleutians.
Local News
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio.

UAF's Unalaska Learning Center celebrates new location with two days of free workshops

KUCB | By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published April 20, 2023 at 2:46 PM AKDT
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Part of the University of Alaska Fairbanks’ Bristol Bay campus, the Unalaska Learning Center is offering free workshops on April 21 and 22.

The Unalaska Learning Center is hosting a grand opening for its new building this weekend.

Part of the University of Alaska Fairbanks’ Bristol Bay campus, the learning center was previously located next to the high school’s woodshop. Now, it’s in the former alternative education building.

The new location is a better fit, said Jill Spetz, instructional services manager for the center.

“Our old space was pretty much just three office spaces,” said Spetz. “But now, we have this large open space — much more welcoming. Stop by, say hi, see what’s going on.”

To celebrate, the learning center is offering two days of free writing workshops.

A session on public speaking, led by visiting instructor Kathy Kysar, will be held Friday, April 21, at 5 p.m. at KUCB. That night at 7 p.m., the center itself will host a class on creative writing.

On Saturday, April 22, the center will also host a workshop on writing about nature and the outdoors at 11 a.m., followed by a session at 3:30 p.m. on preparing for job interviews and writing resumes and cover letters.

Alyssa McDonald, the learning center’s new pre and early college advisor, said the long-term plan is to offer evening workshops regularly, knowing that some Unalaskans can’t swing the time commitment required by traditional classes.

“You think you’re out here in the Aleutians, but your education doesn’t have to stop,” said McDonald. “It can continue. And this learning center is going to give a platform for that, a place for it.”

On Saturday at 5:30 p.m., the learning center is also hosting a free suicide prevention training, organized by the Aleutian Pribilof Islands Association as part of the Unalaska Health Fair.

Unalaska Learning Center
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She's reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder.
