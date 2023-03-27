10 teachers will leave UCSD this summer; almost all vacancies have been filled

The Unalaska City School District has filled nearly all vacant teaching positions for next school year.

Ten teachers are leaving the district this summer. Superintendent Jim Wilson said eight out of nine vacancies have been filled, and one position has been eliminated because student enrollment is down .

At a school board meeting last week, Wilson credited Principals Ryan Humphrey and Cheri Tremarco for leading the district’s hiring efforts.

“Hiring is not easy in this climate. It's not easy at all,” said Wilson. “There's a nationwide shortage of teachers. They did a phenomenal job.”

Earlier this month, school board members approved an increase to the salary schedule that’ll raise pay for teachers coming with out-of-state experience. The goal is to help the district compete for in-demand teachers.

Humphrey, the high school principal, said the pay bump may have already helped fill some positions.

“It maybe put the final lockdown, I guess you might say, on one [hire], at least that I can think of,” said Humphrey.

The salary schedule increase will also raise pay for four teachers who joined the district this school year.

The teachers leaving this year are kindergarten teacher Jolie Norman; second grade teacher Micki Adgate; third grade teacher Sharon O’Malley, who is retiring; fourth grade teacher Mary Heimes; fifth and sixth grade teachers Rachel Peter and Teresa Worthy; junior high English teacher Dan Smith; high school language arts teacher Lauren Crosby; high school science teacher Steven Gregory, who is retiring; and music teacher Justin Martin.

At last week’s meeting, Wilson told the school board that special education aides Maria Simbajon and Katie Bagley are also leaving, as well as Technology Coordinator Brenden McEldery.

McEldery is leaving this summer for a higher-paying job in town, and Wilson asked board members to consider increasing the pay for the coordinator position.

“Having somebody that can manage our technology is critical,” said Wilson. “I’m anxious to hear the board's thoughts on the matter.”

The school board’s next meeting is April 19.