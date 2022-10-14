UCSD School Board elects president, welcomes new superintendent

Unalaska City School Board members voted unanimously to reelect Jolene Longo as board president Wednesday.

Longo was elected to the board in 2020 and this will be her second year serving as president.

The board also swore in newly elected members Bob Cummings and David Gibson .

Cummings was reelected to serve, while Gibson unseated former school board member Nicole Bice in the recent municipal election. They will both serve three-year terms.

This was Superintendent Jim Wilson’s first time attending a meeting in his new role. He has been with the district for more than two decades and has served as the high school principal since 2012.

He took over for former superintendent Robbie Swint Jr. late last month after Swint abruptly resigned citing personal reasons .

“I know things didn’t transpire how the board thought they would, but thank you for the trust you’ve put in me, and please know that I don’t take that lightly,” Wilson told board members Wednesday night. “We’re working to do the best we can for you and the kids in the community. They deserve it.”

The school board will meet again next week for a regular meeting. Members are expected to choose a calendar for the upcoming school year.