A shipment of illegal drugs was intercepted at the King Cove airport on Nov. 7, according to the King Cove Public Safety Department.

Officers seized 57 grams of methamphetamine from a local resident, whose name is not being released at this time as the investigation remains active. Investigators believe the drugs were being brought into King Cove for distribution in the community.

Community members with information about illegal drug activity in King Cove are encouraged to contact the King Cove Department of Public Safety at (907) 497-2210.

Tips may be provided confidentially.