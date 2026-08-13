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California woman charged in Unalaska seafood worker’s death from drug overdose

KUCB | By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published August 13, 2026 at 9:23 AM AKDT
Berett Wilber
/
KUCB

A UniSea worker in Unalaska died of a methamphetamine overdose on Feb. 2, 2025. Now a California woman is charged in that death.

A federal grand jury in Alaska indicted Darlene Moreno, 44, on July 21. Moreno, of Port Hueneme, California, was arrested on Aug. 7.

Moreno is charged with three felony counts: one count of distribution of methamphetamine resulting in death, and two counts of use of a communication facility in committing, causing and facilitating the commission of a drug trafficking felony.

Methamphetamine found in a candy-style bag on a UniSea worker who died of an overdose in Unalaska on Feb. 2, 2025.
Photo courtesy of the Department of Justice
Methamphetamine found in a candy-style bag on a UniSea worker who died of an overdose in Unalaska on Feb. 2, 2025.

Prosecutors accuse Moreno of sending the meth that killed the worker, and using Facebook Messenger to arrange the sale. The most serious count Moreno faces carries a mandatory minimum of 20 years.

Court filings don’t name the UniSea worker, who was age 48. The filings say the worker first worked for the seafood processing plant in 2022, then returned to Unalaska in January 2025 for the winter fishing season.

Prosecutors allege Moreno mailed the worker half an ounce of methamphetamine on Jan. 21, and the worker picked up the package on Jan. 31.

On Feb. 2, Unalaska police were called to a UniSea building at 1 a.m. A worker was showing signs that officers described as drug-related conditions.

Officers found the worker swaying on the steps, confused about what day it was and where they were. The Unalaska fire chief and EMS took over and brought the worker to the clinic, where staff found a bag on the worker containing a crystal substance that tested positive for meth.

The worker died shortly after. The state medical examiner ruled the cause of death was methamphetamine intoxication.

Prosecutors said the worker used less than two grams of the roughly 14 grams Moreno sent, and that the meth was 98% pure.

The case is being prosecuted in federal court in Alaska.
Tags
Crime methamphetamineDepartment of JusticePoliceDEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETYEMSUNISEAUnalaska Department of Public WorksDRUGS
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
See stories by Sofia Stuart-Rasi
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