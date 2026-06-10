Two separate deaths in Unalaska last week; police release names

The Unalaska Police released the names of two men who died in separate incidents in early June, after notifying their next of kin.

According to the Unalaska Police Department, Keiran Kauka, 27, of Hawaii, was found the morning of June 2 on the beach across from the Dutch Harbor Post Office. A 911 caller reported a man near the water shortly after 8 a.m. and firefighters pronounced him dead at the scene. Kauka was not carrying identification, and the Alaska Medical Examiner’s Office later identified him. Unalaska police said they are still working with the office on the case.

Three days later, on June 5, Jeffrey Battey, 64, also known as Jeffrey Massey, was found unresponsive in a van in the Discovery Dock parking area. Police said he had been dead for “some time” when first responders arrived. Battey had lived in Unalaska for several years, and police said the circumstances of his death are not suspicious.

Police Chief Kim Hankins said he was unable to answer additional questions at the time of publication.