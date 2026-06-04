Jury duty phone scam targets Unalaskans with threats of jail time

Fraudulent callers are targeting Unalaskans in a phone scam, appearing on caller ID as the local police department.

According to the Unalaska Police Department, a scammer is falsely claiming that the local resident has missed jury duty or has a warrant and must immediately pay a fine to avoid arrest or legal consequences. The scammer asks for payment via gift cards or other forms of electronic payment, the department said.

No court, law enforcement or government agency will demand payment by gift cards, debit cards, cryptocurrency or similar methods, according to local law enforcement. An alert from the department said they will never request payment by these methods or demand immediate payment to avoid arrest.

Police suggest hanging up immediately if you receive a suspicious call. Do not provide money, gift cards, banking or personal information to anyone making these calls, the department said.

If you receive one of these calls or believe you may have been the victim of this scam, contact the Unalaska Police Department at (907) 581-1233.