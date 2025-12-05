What is sextortion? FBI explains after local presentation

An FBI Special Agent presented on sextortion at Unalaska’s Aleutian Region Conference in August, addressing a nationwide crime where online predators blackmail children for sexually explicit content or money. The crimes typically happen on social media platforms, gaming sites and chat rooms where children interact online.

Nationwide, the FBI received over 13,000 reports of sextortion from October 2021 to March 2023. The agency says combating the crime requires coordination between parents, educators, law enforcement and the broader community.

For this episode of "Island Interviews," KUCB's Sofia Stuart-Rasi spoke with FBI Special Agent Wendy Terry of the FBI Anchorage Field Office, which covers the entire state of Alaska. Terry explains who these predators are, how parents and adults can spot when a child is being victimized and how the community can work together to prevent these crimes in Unalaska.