Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
What is sextortion? FBI explains after local presentation

By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published December 5, 2025 at 1:46 PM AKST
A slide from an FBI Special Agent's presentation on sextortion at the Unalaska Public Library during the Aleutian Region Conference in August.
An FBI Special Agent presented on sextortion at Unalaska’s Aleutian Region Conference in August, addressing a nationwide crime where online predators blackmail children for sexually explicit content or money. The crimes typically happen on social media platforms, gaming sites and chat rooms where children interact online.

Nationwide, the FBI received over 13,000 reports of sextortion from October 2021 to March 2023. The agency says combating the crime requires coordination between parents, educators, law enforcement and the broader community.

For this episode of "Island Interviews," KUCB's Sofia Stuart-Rasi spoke with FBI Special Agent Wendy Terry of the FBI Anchorage Field Office, which covers the entire state of Alaska. Terry explains who these predators are, how parents and adults can spot when a child is being victimized and how the community can work together to prevent these crimes in Unalaska.

If your child is being exploited, contact the FBI Anchorage Field Office at 907-276-4441 or report it online at tips.fbi.gov.

Island Interviews FBIFEDERAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATIONSAFETY
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
