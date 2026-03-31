Jury deadlocks again in retrial for 2019 Unalaska car crash case

Seven years and two trials later, there is still no verdict in the case involving a fatal car crash on Unalaska’s Mount Ballyhoo.

Superior Court Judge Thomas Matthews declared a second mistrial in the case Tuesday afternoon, after an Anchorage jury was once again unable to come to a unanimous decision.

25-year-old Dustin Ruckman is charged with two counts of criminally negligent homicide for his involvement in the 2019 crash that killed two local teen girls.

Ruckman’s truck rolled from a steep cliff with Karly McDonald, 16, and Kiara Renteria Haist, 18, inside. Ruckman told police he was thrown from the truck. The two local girls were also thrown, but died in the fall.

A year ago in Anchorage, the first trial ended in a hung jury . The state retried Ruckman this month, in hopes that a new group could deliver a verdict.

However, after about three full days of deliberation, the group remained unable to agree.

“They have been careful in the information that they have asked to review. They have focused on the facts of this case,” Matthews told the court. “They have focused on the photographic evidence and the percipient witness testimony in their review. It is my belief that they have done all we can ask them to do in trying to come to a unanimous decision.”

Matthews said jurors delivered their first note on Thursday, saying they were unable to come to an undivided verdict. He declared another mistrial Tuesday afternoon after questioning each juror individually to determine whether they believed it was no longer possible to reach a unanimous verdict.

Alyssa McDonald, Karly’s mother, said she’s frustrated with the legal system and with what she called a lack of responsibility.

She said that after the first trial, it took her several months to get back to a normal mental state. It felt like reliving the day of the crash all over again. McDonald said this time is not much different.

“I'm going to continue to try to find meaning in life,” she told KUCB over the phone shortly after the court went off record Tuesday. “I'm going to continue to try to find compassion for people, and I'm going to continue to try to have a legacy for the girls.”

As for yet another trial, McDonald said she’s not sure if she’s up for the challenge.

“It's expensive for us to do it,” she said. “It doesn't change the outcome.”

Defense attorney Julia Moudy declined a KUCB request for comment. State prosecutor John Skidmore did not immediately respond to a request.

The court will return for a hearing on April 30, at which time Matthews will address any motions that have been filed and hear from the state on their future plans with the case.

