© 2026 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Your voice in the Aleutians.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

Jury deadlocks again in retrial for 2019 Unalaska car crash case

KUCB | By Maggie Nelson
Published March 31, 2026 at 4:37 PM AKDT
Judge pushes Ballyhoo fatal crash retrial to March amid new evidence.
Theo Greenly
/
KUCB
Judge pushes Ballyhoo fatal crash retrial to March amid new evidence.

Seven years and two trials later, there is still no verdict in the case involving a fatal car crash on Unalaska’s Mount Ballyhoo.

Superior Court Judge Thomas Matthews declared a second mistrial in the case Tuesday afternoon, after an Anchorage jury was once again unable to come to a unanimous decision.

25-year-old Dustin Ruckman is charged with two counts of criminally negligent homicide for his involvement in the 2019 crash that killed two local teen girls.

Ruckman’s truck rolled from a steep cliff with Karly McDonald, 16, and Kiara Renteria Haist, 18, inside. Ruckman told police he was thrown from the truck. The two local girls were also thrown, but died in the fall.

A year ago in Anchorage, the first trial ended in a hung jury. The state retried Ruckman this month, in hopes that a new group could deliver a verdict.

However, after about three full days of deliberation, the group remained unable to agree.

“They have been careful in the information that they have asked to review. They have focused on the facts of this case,” Matthews told the court. “They have focused on the photographic evidence and the percipient witness testimony in their review. It is my belief that they have done all we can ask them to do in trying to come to a unanimous decision.”

Matthews said jurors delivered their first note on Thursday, saying they were unable to come to an undivided verdict. He declared another mistrial Tuesday afternoon after questioning each juror individually to determine whether they believed it was no longer possible to reach a unanimous verdict.

Alyssa McDonald, Karly’s mother, said she’s frustrated with the legal system and with what she called a lack of responsibility.

She said that after the first trial, it took her several months to get back to a normal mental state. It felt like reliving the day of the crash all over again. McDonald said this time is not much different.

“I'm going to continue to try to find meaning in life,” she told KUCB over the phone shortly after the court went off record Tuesday. “I'm going to continue to try to find compassion for people, and I'm going to continue to try to have a legacy for the girls.”

As for yet another trial, McDonald said she’s not sure if she’s up for the challenge.

“It's expensive for us to do it,” she said. “It doesn't change the outcome.”

Defense attorney Julia Moudy declined a KUCB request for comment. State prosecutor John Skidmore did not immediately respond to a request.

The court will return for a hearing on April 30, at which time Matthews will address any motions that have been filed and hear from the state on their future plans with the case.
Tags
Crime ALASKA SUPERIOR COURTMOUNT BALLYHOOUnalaska Department of Public Safety
Maggie Nelson
Hailing from Southwest Washington, Maggie moved to Unalaska in 2019. She's dabbled in independent print journalism in Oregon and completed her Master of Arts in English Studies at Western Washington University — where she also taught Rhetoric and Composition courses.
See stories by Maggie Nelson
Related Content