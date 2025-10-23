© 2025 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Your voice in the Aleutians.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
What do YOU want to hear from candidates in the runoff election? Tell us here!
Local News
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

2019 Unalaska car crash case heads to new jury, following April mistrial

KUCB | By Maggie Nelson
Published October 23, 2025 at 5:33 PM AKDT
Prosecutors and the family of Kiara Rentaria Haist, one of the victims in a 2019 Unalaska car crash, waits for the jury to return to the courtroom on Friday, April 11, 2025.
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
/
KUCB
Prosecutors and the family of Kiara Renteria Haist, one of the victims in a 2019 Unalaska car crash, wait for the jury to return to the courtroom on Friday, April 11, 2025.

The criminal case involving a fatal 2019 car crash on Unalaska’s Mount Ballyhoo will go to trial next month, for the second time.

In April, a group of Anchorage jurors was unable to come to a unanimous decision in the six-year-long homicide case against 24-year-old Dustin Ruckman.

Following the mistrial, Ruckman will once again face a jury in Anchorage for two counts of homicide for his involvement in the death of two Unalaska teen girls.

In May of 2019, when Ruckman was 18, he drove his truck up the popular local mountain with his 16-year-old girlfriend at the time, Karly McDonald, and their friend Kiara Renteria Haist, 18.

The two girls died after the truck plummeted about 900 feet down the north side of the mountain. They were ejected as it fell. According to the Unalaska Department of Public Safety, Ruckman claimed he was thrown from the vehicle as it descended, sustaining some minor injuries.

Jurors deliberated for about three days and concluded in a deadlock, after hearing from experts, witnesses and friends of the victims.

A new group of jurors will be selected early next month to decide whether or not Ruckman is guilty of the charges. The court originally set a tentative trial date for April of next year. That was pushed up to this fall and then postponed by about a week because Ruckman’s attorney, Julia Moudy, experienced a death in her family.

Alaska Deputy Attorney General John Skidmore will represent the state, replacing Patrick McKay Jr., who is now a district court judge in Palmer.

Superior Court Judge Thomas Matthews will oversee the trial.

Jury selection is expected to last about a day and is set to begin Nov. 10.
Tags
Crime MOUNT BALLYHOOALASKA SUPERIOR COURTState of AlaskaDISTRICT ATTORNEY'S OFFICE
Maggie Nelson
Hailing from Southwest Washington, Maggie moved to Unalaska in 2019. She's dabbled in independent print journalism in Oregon and completed her Master of Arts in English Studies at Western Washington University — where she also taught Rhetoric and Composition courses.
See stories by Maggie Nelson
Related Content