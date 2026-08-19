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Federal judge throws out land swap weeks before construction was set to start on road to Cold Bay

KUCB | By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published August 19, 2026 at 10:32 AM AKDT
The end of the road leading out of King Cove. June 2024
Theo Greenly
/
KUCB
The end of the road leading out of King Cove. June 2024

A federal judge has vacated a land swap agreement that was key to road construction between the communities of King Cove and Cold Bay. The road would pass through the Izembek National Wildlife Refuge.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Court Judge Sharon Gleason ruled that the U.S. Interior Department did not follow three federal laws — the Endangered Species Act, the National Wildlife Refuge System Administration Act and the Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act — when it traded land last fall with the King Cove Corp. to allow the road’s construction.

The federal government had argued that once the protected refuge land was transferred to the local Native village corporation, it no longer needed to follow stricter federal approval requirements. But Gleason disagreed and effectively undid the swap, at least for now.

Earlier this month, a barge carrying heavy equipment to build the road arrived in King Cove. The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities said more than 20 local residents have completed training and certifications to participate in the construction project, which was set to break ground in September.

King Cove residents have supported the road for decades, saying access to Cold Bay’s all-weather runway is crucial for getting emergency medical care. Gleason wrote in the ruling that “those circumstances cannot justify keeping in place an unlawful land exchange that would allow road construction to proceed.”

The lawsuits were filed by three Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta tribal governments — Native Village of Hooper Bay, Native Village of Paimiut and Chevak Native Village — along with several conservation groups.

They argued that Izembek is a critical stopover for migratory birds, including geese that nest in the Y-K Delta, where they’re an important subsistence food.
Tags
Regional Izembek national wildlife refugeIzembek refugeking cove roadKing Cove Corp.COLD BAYKing coveEASTERN ALEUTIANSU.S. District Court of Alaska
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia is from Denver. She's reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, and her work has aired on NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a master's degree in environmental science and natural resource journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in documentary studies from the Salt Institute and a bachelor's degree in studio arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. Between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado, for a few years.
See stories by Sofia Stuart-Rasi
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