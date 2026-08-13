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Contentious King Cove road gets closer to breaking ground

KUCB | By Katie Reuther
Published August 13, 2026 at 10:09 AM AKDT
End of King Cove road summer 2024
Theo Greenly
/
KSDP
The end of the King Cove road to Cold Bay.

Construction is almost underway on a long-awaited and controversial road that would connect King Cove to Cold Bay through the Izembek National Wildlife Refuge.

Last week, a barge full of heavy equipment for the road’s construction arrived in King Cove. King Cove City Administrator Gary Hennigh said the arrival was significant.

“I don’t know if we’re on the verge of history, but we’re on the verge of something we think finally happening,” he said. “It’s been an incredible up-and-down issue.”

For decades, the King Cove community has advocated for a road that would connect it to Cold Bay’s all-weather runway. Efforts have stalled out in large part due to concerns over the road’s ecological impacts on the Izembek National Wildlife Refuge.

But last year, an executive order from President Trump led to a land exchange between the federal government and King Cove’s Native Corporation. Almost 500 acres of refuge land was traded for over 1,700 acres of land owned by the King Cove Corporation.

Several environmental groups and three tribal governments challenged the exchange in federal court. Hennigh said decisions in those lawsuits are expected in the next few weeks.

The same environmental groups and tribal governments filed two additional lawsuits last month against the Army Corps of Engineers, seeking to overturn a critical permit authorizing the road’s construction.

Hennigh said he was optimistic despite the lawsuits.

“All the years I’ve been involved, it’s amazing where we’re at,” he said. “We’ve had a lot of interesting game changers, mostly at the political level, and it's now coming together.”

Hennigh says road construction is scheduled to start next month, if it’s allowed to proceed.
Tags
Regional king cove roadKing coveIzembek national wildlife refugeCOLD BAY
Katie Reuther
Katie Reuther provides regional coverage across the Aleutian chain as KUCB’s current Report for America corps member.
See stories by Katie Reuther
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