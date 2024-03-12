© 2024 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Driver in fatal Unalaska car crash set to face trial this summer

KUCB | By Maggie Nelson
Published March 12, 2024 at 4:21 PM AKDT
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
/
KUCB
Dustin Ruckman, 23, will face an Unalaska jury in late August for counts of manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and reckless driving.

In early May of 2019, Ruckman, a high schooler at the time, drove his truck off of Unalaska’s Ulakta Head Cliff. 16-year-old Karly McDonald and 18-year-old Kiara R. Haist were ejected from the vehicle and killed as the pickup descended 900 feet down the cliff. Ruckman claimed to have been thrown from the vehicle. He suffered minor injuries.

A trial date was set for last summer, but several hiccups and changes have delayed progress in the criminal case.

At a status hearing Wednesday, Superior Court Judge Thomas Matthews, who was recently appointed to the case, said they will go to trial Aug. 19. Jury selection will begin the first day of the trial.

The defense’s counsel Julia Moudy has mentioned that she is considering filing a motion to have the venue changed. But as of now, it is still set to take place in Unalaska.

Prosecutors Patrick McKay Jr. and Oliver Nolan with the District Attorney’s Office are representing the state.

Another status hearing is scheduled for May 8.

There is also an ongoing civil superior case against Ruckman and his family members, who are being represented by Micheal Hanson. Anthony Baker is representing Haist’s parents in their complaint for wrongful death.
Maggie Nelson
Hailing from Southwest Washington, Maggie moved to Unalaska in 2019. She's dabbled in independent print journalism in Oregon and completed her Master of Arts in English Studies at Western Washington University — where she also taught Rhetoric and Composition courses.
  • Kiara Renteria-Haist and Karly McDonald's memorial on Ballyhoo.
    Crime
    Almost five years after a fatal car crash in Unalaska, families still await a trial
    Maggie Nelson
    Diana Rentaria has been attending hearings, arraignments and trial calls for nearly five years, in hopes of eventually finding justice in a criminal case involving the death of her 18-year-old daughter Kiara R. Haist and another Unalaska teen. In May 2019, Dustin Ruckman, a high schooler at the time, drove his truck off of Unalaska’s Ulakta Head Cliff. Haist and 16-year-old Karly McDonald were ejected from the vehicle and killed as the pickup descended nearly 1,000 feet down the mountain. From that time on, Rentaria says she has been in limbo, trying to adapt to her new life without the child she used to call “Kiwi.” “You just try to live in the world as that other person you're supposed to be,” Rentaria said. “But at the end of the day, you go home and you wonder, ‘Are you okay? Are you hungry? Are you cold? Can I see you in the moon if I stare at the moon long enough?’” Jan. 17 would have been Haist’s 23rd birthday.
  • Crime
    Driver Pleads 'Not Guilty' In Deaths Of Two Unalaska Teens Who Died In 2019 Crash Off Mount Ballyhoo
    Hope McKenney
    Bail has been set at $50,000 for 19-year-old Dustin Ruckman, the Unalaska teenager who was behind the wheel in last year's fatal car crash off Mount…
  • The fire took place in a duplex home at the 3600 block of Young Street.
    Crime
    King Cove residents’ deaths in Anchorage fire being investigated
    Andy Lusk
    Two longtime King Cove residents died from injuries sustained in a suspicious fire that took place in Anchorage on Feb. 1. The fire is being investigated as arson and the deaths are being investigated as homicides.
Load More