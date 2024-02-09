© 2024 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Your voice in the Aleutians.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

King Cove residents’ deaths in Anchorage fire being investigated

KUCB | By Andy Lusk
Published February 9, 2024 at 6:29 PM AKST
The fire took place in a duplex home at the 3600 block of Young Street.
Courtesy of Mike Livingston
The fire took place in a duplex home at the 3600 block of Young Street.

Two longtime King Cove residents died from injuries sustained in a suspicious fire that took place in Anchorage on Feb. 1. The fire is being investigated as arson and the deaths are being investigated as homicides.

James and Kathryn Gould with Father Michael Oleksa.
Courtesy of Steve Cochran
James and Kathryn Gould with Father Michael Oleksa.

James and Kathryn Gould were the owners of John Gould & Sons, a King Cove general store that first opened in 1939. They moved to Anchorage to be closer to family, according to a report in the Anchorage Daily News. The fire took place in a duplex home at the 3600 block of Young Street around 1:45 a.m.

Five other residents were referred to the Red Cross for assistance.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office in Washington State listed Kathryn Gould’s manner of death as a homicide. An autopsy report for James Gould has not yet been released by the State of Alaska Medical Examiner's Office.

An ongoing investigation between the Anchorage Police and Fire Departments has not yet led to charges filed.
Tags
Crime King coveAnchorageFIRE
Andy Lusk
Born and raised in Raleigh, North Carolina, Andy Lusk is a writer, travel enthusiast and seafood aficionado who won the jackpot by landing in Unalaska/Dutch Harbor. When he's not hiking or working on his latest story, you can find him curled up with his cats and a good book. Andy is a Report for America corps member and an alumnus of New York University.
See stories by Andy Lusk
Related Content
Load More