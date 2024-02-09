King Cove residents’ deaths in Anchorage fire being investigated

Two longtime King Cove residents died from injuries sustained in a suspicious fire that took place in Anchorage on Feb. 1. The fire is being investigated as arson and the deaths are being investigated as homicides.

Courtesy of Steve Cochran James and Kathryn Gould with Father Michael Oleksa.

James and Kathryn Gould were the owners of John Gould & Sons, a King Cove general store that first opened in 1939. They moved to Anchorage to be closer to family, according to a report in the Anchorage Daily News. The fire took place in a duplex home at the 3600 block of Young Street around 1:45 a.m.

Five other residents were referred to the Red Cross for assistance.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office in Washington State listed Kathryn Gould’s manner of death as a homicide. An autopsy report for James Gould has not yet been released by the State of Alaska Medical Examiner's Office.

An ongoing investigation between the Anchorage Police and Fire Departments has not yet led to charges filed.