Regional
Local News
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

Family of late Charlene Malepeai Mamea raises more than $9,700 for her burial, thanks Unalaska’s first responders and community members

KUCB | By Laura Kraegel
Published March 28, 2023 at 11:25 AM AKDT
charlene_memorial_01.jpg
Ellis Berry
/
A cross stands near Unalaska Lake, where the body of Charlene Malepeai Mamea, 34, was recovered on March 21. Malepeai Mamea, an Unalaska resident, was missing for over two days when her remains were found following extensive search efforts.

The family of the late Charlene Malepeai Mamea has fundraised more than $9,700 for her burial expenses.

Malepeai Mamea’s remains were found last week in Unalaska Lake. The State Medical Examiner’s Office, in Anchorage, is now working to determine the cause of her death.

Malepeai Mamea’s family launched an online fundraiser about five days ago, and as of Tuesday morning, more than 75 donors had contributed.

The family’s goal is to raise $10,000. They say the money will help transport Malepeai Mamea’s body to Seattle and lay her to rest there.

“We mourn for our beloved Charlene and rejoice together that she’s found,” wrote her sister Pua Faailoga in a statement shared with KUCB on behalf of the family.

“Mamea and Malepeai family would like to thank: Community of Unalaska, Unalaska Fire Dept, Unalaska Police Dept, Coast Guard, Pastors, Elders, Volunteers, Families and Friends for your time and effort to bring closure within our family. We are forever grateful!” the statement said.

“The weather has been horrible … but it never stopped you guys from going out in the cold weather to help locate Charlene. It takes a village - Unalaska, you are that village - you have shown it to us that Charlene (our child) was loved and cared for. Reading all your comments [on social media] gives us comfort and peace in this difficult time. Thank you All for your support and prayers. God Bless Unalaska.”

Malepeai Mamea is survived by her husband, a young daughter, and a large extended family. She worked at Alaska Ship Supply and North Port Rentals, and she volunteered at the Unalaska Christian Fellowship church.

Unalaska Deputy Police Chief Bill Simms said police do not suspect criminal involvement in Malepeai Mamea’s death, but an investigation is ongoing.

Simms said it can take two to four weeks for the state medical examiner to perform an autopsy and share final findings. Once police have those results, they’ll be able to tell the public whether they’re closing out the investigation or pursuing it further.

Laura Kraegel
Laura Kraegel reported for KUCB from 2016 until 2020. She was KUCB's news director starting in 2019. We are proud to have her back in the spring of 2023 filling in as an interim reporter for KUCB.
