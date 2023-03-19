Search underway for missing woman last seen Sunday afternoon

© 2023 KUCB
KUCB | By Laura Kraegel
Published March 19, 2023 at 11:11 PM AKDT
A search is underway in Unalaska for a missing woman who was last seen Sunday at 2:30 p.m. on Dutton Road.

Charlene Malepeai Mamea, 34, is Samoan, 5’ 08”, and 280 pounds, according to an Unalaska Department of Public Safety alert released Sunday around 10:50 p.m.

The alert said she has black hair, brown eyes, and is wearing a white t-shirt and grey sweatpants.

Public Safety is asking anyone with information that could help locate Mamea to call 911 or 907-581-1233.

This is a developing story.

