Family of late Charlene Malepeai Mamea raises more than $9,700 for her burial, thanks Unalaska’s first responders and community membersMalepeai Mamea’s family launched an online fundraiser about five days ago. As of Tuesday morning, more than 75 donors had contributed. The family’s goal is to raise $10,000 to help transport Malepeai Mamea’s body to Seattle and lay her to rest there.
‘We have a resilient crew’: Unalaska’s interim fire chief praises first responders for last week’s search efforts"With this incident, the general consensus among the group was that we did everything that we could do," said Interim Fire Chief Ben Knowles. "We had people out there almost consistently for 36 hours. We went off the facts that we were given. We looked for the signs."
USAFV will host gathering Saturday; Community Art Show will open Friday, with some proceeds for family of late Charlene Malepeai Mamea"We know that it’s important for people to be able to get together during difficult times," said USAFV Board Chair Karen Kresh. "We still wanted to offer a way for people to gather and be around their friends and neighbors, especially if they’re feeling sad or lonely right now."
Searchers found and recovered the body of Charlene Malepeai Mamea, 34, Tuesday at 4:48 p.m. in the lake on the north side of Broadway Avenue, at the intersection with Dutton Road.
A search is underway for Charlene Malepeai Mamea, 34, who was last seen Sunday at 2:30 p.m. on Dutton Road.