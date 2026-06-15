‘Love and acceptance in Unalaska for all Unalaskans’: residents celebrate Pride

To celebrate the LGBTQ2S+ community, more than 100 people of all ages showed up for Unalaska’s annual Pride event on June 12 at the Burma Road Chapel. There was face painting, sidewalk chalk and kite flying, along with burgers and homemade fry bread tacos. The event was organized by Unalaskans Against Sexual Assault and Family Violence, also known as USAFV.

“We know that members of the LGBTQ community are at higher risk for things like self-harm and suicide, and also just negative comments and abusive comments from other people,” said Karen Kresh, USAFV’s chair. “We wanted to have a public event to show support for people in that community and show that there is love and acceptance in Unalaska for all Unalaskans.”

USAFV has hosted the event for more than three years. A part of USAFV’s mission is to create “a culture of nonviolence and respect,” and the Pride event is part of that work. For Kresh, holding Pride is about building a community where everyone is accepted.

“We [Unalaskans] pride ourselves on being a diverse community,” she said. “I think that it's important to put our money where our mouth is when it comes to diversity — not only ethnic diversity, economic diversity, but also other kinds of diversity. And we need to show that we are accepting of all kinds of people here in Unalaska.”

Kresh said the idea behind Unalaska Pride is a simple one: love and acceptance for everyone, whoever they are and whoever they love.