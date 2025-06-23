© 2025 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
An audio postcard: Unalaska celebrates Pride

KUCB | By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published June 23, 2025 at 5:18 PM AKDT
1 of 4  — pride unalaska 2025 kid bubbles
Kanesia McGlashan-Price / KUCB
2 of 4  — DSC08514.jpg
Kanesia McGlashan-Price / KUCB
3 of 4  — unalaska pride 2025 face painting
Kanesia McGlashan-Price / KUCB
4 of 4  — fire department unalaska pride 2025
Kanesia McGlashan-Price / KUCB

More than 100 Unalaskans gathered on June 13 at the Burma Road Chapel for the island’s annual Pride celebration. The event brought together families, city officials and some pets to show support and solidarity for the LGBTQ+ community.

Unalaskans Against Sexual Assault and Family Violence organized the annual celebration with help from volunteers and Unalaska’s Fire Department. The event featured food, music and bubbles.

KUCB’s Sofia Stuart-Rasi chatted with attendees about what Unalaska’s Pride event means to them. This audio postcard features some of those interviews.

If you need local support, USAFV’s crisis line is available 24/7. Call (907) 581-1500 or text (907) 359-1500 between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m.
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
