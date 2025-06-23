An audio postcard: Unalaska celebrates Pride

More than 100 Unalaskans gathered on June 13 at the Burma Road Chapel for the island’s annual Pride celebration. The event brought together families, city officials and some pets to show support and solidarity for the LGBTQ+ community.

Unalaskans Against Sexual Assault and Family Violence organized the annual celebration with help from volunteers and Unalaska’s Fire Department. The event featured food, music and bubbles.

KUCB’s Sofia Stuart-Rasi chatted with attendees about what Unalaska’s Pride event means to them. This audio postcard features some of those interviews.

If you need local support, USAFV’s crisis line is available 24/7. Call (907) 581-1500 or text (907) 359-1500 between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m.