Pride event brings Unalaskans together to celebrate LGBTQ+ community

Around 100 people came to Unalaska’s annual LGBTQ+ pride month celebration on June 28. The event was organized by local nonprofit Unalaskans Against Sexual Assault and Family Violence, or USAFV.

A gray, wet day meant pride wouldn’t take place outside. Instead, attendees packed into the Burma Road Chapel, a place where WWII soldiers once prayed, and was later transformed into a community space after the war. The room was filled with flags, music, food, books, arts and crafts, and locals decked out in fabulous fits.

Jeffrey Moore is Unangax̂ and grew up in Unalaska, but now lives in Washington State. He said Unalaska pride has evolved since he was a kid, and that it warms his heart to see residents create an environment for everyone.

“I know there’s so much more work that needs to be done in our country, but these are the moments that give me so much hope, and I hope it gives all of you hope as well,” he told the crowd.

Moore said that in Unangax̂ culture, “community is everything.”

“I’m thankful for the love and the support for the community and especially for USAFV’s work,” he said. “There’s always going to be work to do, but just looking around, I know that it will get done, and I know that there’s going to be so much fun along the way.”

Joselle Hale moved to Unalaska last year to work for the Museum of the Aleutians as the collections manager.

They said it’s important to show queer people that they have resources and support even in a small town like Unalaska.

“It’s hard to come out, especially when you don’t have older queer people to ask questions and to be a resource,” Hale said. “For younger queer folks, you’re very lucky to have that. Use that to your advantage.”

Pride means different things to different people. For some, pride is a protest against discrimination, in the spirit of the Stonewall Rebellion of 1969 — when LGBTQ+ bar patrons fought back against a police raid on the Stonewall Inn in New York City. For others, it’s a space to build community and show LGBTQ+ people they are loved. Some see it as a party, others as a memorial to those lost. Many see it as all of the above.

Karen Kresh is USAFV’s board president and the city librarian. She helped organize the event and said it shows that LGBTQ+ people are welcome in town.

“Whether they feel comfortable coming out or not,” Kresh said, “there are people here who love them and accept them and who appreciate the diversity and the perspective that they bring to our community.”

Kresh’s partner, Carlos Tayag, addressed the crowd by thanking the organizers and community members who helped put the event together.

“I think it’s important that we get together and celebrate our diversity and celebrate each other and uplift people who haven’t always been uplifted,” Tayag said.

USAFV plans to put the event together again next year.

If you need local support, USAFV’s crisis line is available 24/7. Call (907) 581-1500 or text (907) 359-1500 between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m.