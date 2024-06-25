LGBTQ2S+ community support is crucial for mental health

It’s Pride Month! Throughout June, events around the country help raise awareness and celebrate LGBTQ2S+ Americans. Unalaska’s community Pride celebration is on Friday starting at 5 p.m.

Unalaskans Against Sexual Assault and Family Violence will be holding the event at the high school parking lot, across from the Burma Road Chapel. Unalaska’s Pride is about love as locals celebrate the island’s queer community of family and friends.

In this episode of “Island Interviews,” Becks Jacobs, a mental health therapist with the Aleutian Pribilof Islands Association, discusses the meaning of LGBTQ2S+ and the importance of community support around mental health and suicide prevention.

If you or someone you know is in an emotional crisis in Unalaska, call USAFV at (907) 581-1500 or text 907-359-1500 between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m. You can also contact the National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.

This interview originally aired on KUCB on June 25, 2024.