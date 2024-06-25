© 2024 KUCB
LGBTQ2S+ community support is crucial for mental health

By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published June 25, 2024 at 12:48 PM AKDT
Dozens of Unalaskans showed up to the islands's 2023 Pride event.
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
/
KUCB
Dozens of Unalaskans at the islands's 2023 Pride event.

It’s Pride Month! Throughout June, events around the country help raise awareness and celebrate LGBTQ2S+ Americans. Unalaska’s community Pride celebration is on Friday starting at 5 p.m.

Unalaskans Against Sexual Assault and Family Violence will be holding the event at the high school parking lot, across from the Burma Road Chapel. Unalaska’s Pride is about love as locals celebrate the island’s queer community of family and friends.

In this episode of “Island Interviews,” Becks Jacobs, a mental health therapist with the Aleutian Pribilof Islands Association, discusses the meaning of LGBTQ2S+ and the importance of community support around mental health and suicide prevention.

If you or someone you know is in an emotional crisis in Unalaska, call USAFV at (907) 581-1500 or text 907-359-1500 between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m. You can also contact the National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.

This interview originally aired on KUCB on June 25, 2024.

Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
See stories by Sofia Stuart-Rasi
