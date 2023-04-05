Aqalix Qada! Episode 7: Cooking Qawax̂ with Shayla

The Qawalangin Tribe of Unalaska and KUCB are proud to present "Aqalix Qada!" — a traditional foods video series. The program features Unangax̂ elders and community members sharing their knowledge of traditional food preparation. In this 7th episode of the series, Shayla Shaishnikoff shows us how she learned how to make Qawax̂ stew from Unangax̂ elder Kathy Dirks.

